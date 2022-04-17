LINMON PICTURES Logo Animation | 柠萌影业厂标动画





柠萌影业是一家具有互联网思维的影视制作公司，他们的作品丰富多彩。在这个作品里我们用抽象化的森林来代指影视生态。通过一位观众打开幕布进入色彩缤纷的森林中，来体现 观众和内容的互动以及链接。最终观众和多彩的内容相互融合共同组成了 柠萌影业LOGO.

Linmon Pictures is a film and television production company who has produced a lot of good stories. In this animation, the abstract jungle represents film &TV environment. An audience opens the curtain and steps into the colorful jungle, meaning a connection is being built between the audiences and stories. In the end, the audience integrates into the colorful jungle​​​​​​​ and they make up Linmon Picture logo.













