LINMON PICTURES Logo Animation | 柠萌影业厂标动画

L I N M O N P I C T U R E S L O G O A N I M A T I O N
这是我们在2019年为柠萌影业做的一支厂标动画，我们和柠萌团队都希望尝试更偏向传统艺术绘画的风格, 所以在作品里我们第一次尝试了用数字的方式模拟油画绘画的质感，希望大家喜欢。
This is the Film Logo Animation we made for Linmon Pictures in 2019. Linmon and our team were hoping to present a traditional artistic style. So we tried to simulate oil painting texture with digital method, and this is our first trial. Hope you will like it ;)
A N I M A T I O N
柠萌影业是一家具有互联网思维的影视制作公司，他们的作品丰富多彩。在这个作品里我们用抽象化的森林来代指影视生态。通过一位观众打开幕布进入色彩缤纷的森林中，来体现观众和内容的互动以及链接。最终观众和多彩的内容相互融合共同组成了柠萌影业LOGO.
Linmon Pictures is a film and television production company who has produced a lot of good stories. In this animation, the abstract jungle represents film &TV environment. An audience opens the curtain and steps into the colorful jungle, meaning a connection is being built between the audiences and stories. In the end, the audience integrates into the colorful jungle and they make up Linmon Picture logo.
DIGITAL OIL PAINTING
在最原始的设计中，画面其实更扁平化，感谢柠萌团队在我们提出做油画质感的想法后给了我们很大的支持，最终我们使用ADOBE PHOTOSHOP和ARTRAGE两个软件相结合完成了油画效果在电脑中的处理。
At the beginning, the original design was more flat. Thanks to Linmon team and their support, that we could have the chance to use oil painting texture to enrich our design. Finally we used Adobe Photoshop and Artrage to finish the oil painting effect in computer.
STORY BOARD
ART DIRECTION FOR JUNGLE
在项目初始阶段，我们准备了一些不同的森林视觉方向，最终我们和柠萌选择了较为抽象化的方向来更好的阐述我们 “多彩内容森林” 的想法.
In the beginning of this project, we started with some different art directions for the jungle. And finally both Linmon and our team chose the abstract direction to present the idea of "a jungle full of stories".
CHARACTER DESIGN
因为我们的概念中，森林和角色是相互融合的一个整体，所以我们配合画面将代表观众的角色进行了抽象化。
In our concept, the forest and character is an integration. That's why we abstract the character as well.
CONCEPT ART
MAKING OF
C R E D I T S
CLIENT:
LINMON PICTURES／柠萌影视
EXECUTIIVE PRODUCER
Yuan Zhou／周元
PRODUCER:
Kai Sun／孙凯
Mengqi Zhao / 赵梦琦
CREATIVE & PRODUCTION:
PIXOMONDO BEIJING
DIRECTOR:
Lin Zhe／林哲
ART DIRECTOR:
Nix Ren / 任欣
PRODUCER:
Nancy Jin／金胜男
Heribe Han / 韩楚青
LEAD ANIMATOR:
Yuanyuan Zhao ／赵源源
2D ANIMATOR：
Yuanyuan Zhao ／赵源源
Rae Liu / 刘曦蕊
Jingo Li / 李婧
PAINTING:
Nix Ren / 任欣
Yuanyuan Zhao ／赵源源
Lin Zhe／林哲
Rae Liu / 刘曦蕊
GRADING & COMPOSITING:
Lin Zhe／林哲
Nix Ren / 任欣
Wenwen Li／李文雯
Composer：
Sihan Yuan / 袁思瀚
Music Producer
Yang Li / /李杨
T H A N K S