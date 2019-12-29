SUCCESS
For 5 years now, ERGO Hestia reports have been created in cooperation with young artists – winners of the Special Prize of the President of ERGO Hestia Group, presented in the Hestia Artistic Journey competition. They amaze the audience with an unconventional idea, proposing a reflection on a carefully selected leading theme.

This year’s edition of the ERGO Hestia Annual Report focuses on the subject of success – primarily on the financial success of the company, and is thus presented in diagrams and tables which have been converted into the “language of the senses”. Award winning artist Joanna Kunert asked employees how they sense success – and what it looks, tastes and smells like. Based upon their responses, she prepared a dinner menu to which she invited the employees. The dishes – of which three-dimensional scans are shown in the Report – were made from local ingredients sourced from Poland’s Tricity area. The report then takes on the form of a cookbook, containing recipes for dishes that reflect the taste of success.

The Report was published in 2 language versions: English and Polish. It was also displayed at the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, along with an exhibition.



















































































Client: ERGO Hestia Group
Format: 30x30 cm
Number of pages: 88
Printed on Munken Polar Rough 150 g
Hard cover with hot stamping



