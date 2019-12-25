KARTOTEKA STATIONERY STORE CI
Pavel Fuksa
Kartoteka [ie. a cabinet or a card file] is a newly established stationery and paper store opened in Prague. I have created a corporate identity package based on a limited bright colour palette, witty headlines and a main hero, an icon of a heron with wings spread.

Art direction, Copywriting: Pavel Fuksa
Project managment: Ivana Blumentrittová
Prepress: David Staněk

↑ Bw Gradual was picked for everyday headlines and text ↑
↑ Retro, yet contemporary Hoodie Bold was chosen as a font for the logo ↑
↑ Bw Gradual's small clever details add character to the overall identity, playing along well with the rhythm of the store icon
↑ Compliment & Thank you cards ↑
↑ Postcards ↑
    Tools

    Creative Fields

