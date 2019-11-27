Muteza
VVORKROOM -
Muteza
Muteza is a team of Mexican experts in interior design and architecture that partnered up with the Italian designer Domenico de Palo. Together they offer complete furnishing solutions with high quality European products, mainly from Italy.
The Challenge
The challenge was to create the identity of a company that would represent brands with very different styles, such as Fendi, Versace Home, Knoll and Kartell.
Naming
“Mutezza” means muteness in Italian. We choose that word because is the effect that is caused when you are facing an impressive piece of art. – The Muteza effect – is to leave you speechless.
Image may contain: furniture and chair
Image may contain: mobile phone
Concept
Our graphic direction took its inspiration from the meeting point of the art of the past and the present in Italy. On the one hand, the famous Roman sculptures carved in marble, on the other, the chrome effect (mirror) of some contemporary pieces and the famous “Valentino Red” color.
Team 
Photos by Rodrigo Chapa
Muteza
90
951
7
Published:
VVORKROOM -

    Owners

    VVORKROOM - Mexico City, Mexico

    Muteza

    Muteza is a team of Mexican experts in interior design and architecture associated with the Italian designer Domenico de Palo. Together they offe Read More
    90
    951
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.