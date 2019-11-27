Muteza
Muteza is a team of Mexican experts in interior design and architecture that partnered up with the Italian designer Domenico de Palo. Together they offer complete furnishing solutions with high quality European products, mainly from Italy.
The Challenge
The challenge was to create the identity of a company that would represent brands with very different styles, such as Fendi, Versace Home, Knoll and Kartell.
Naming
“Mutezza” means muteness in Italian. We choose that word because is the effect that is caused when you are facing an impressive piece of art. – The Muteza effect – is to leave you speechless.
Concept
Our graphic direction took its inspiration from the meeting point of the art of the past and the present in Italy. On the one hand, the famous Roman sculptures carved in marble, on the other, the chrome effect (mirror) of some contemporary pieces and the famous “Valentino Red” color.
Team
Photos by Rodrigo Chapa