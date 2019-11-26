KAYSER - Branding
K A Y S E R
Exclusive Living with a Vision.

Its name, Kayser, already lets you feel all the ambitions that went into this exclusive 
new building project, that moodley set the stage for: the disruption of tradition by 
modernity, of light by shadow and the changing perspectives between 
retreat and vantage point.

C R E D I T S
Client: JP Immobilien, ARE – Austrian Real Estate
Creative Direction: Gerd Schicketanz, Nora Obergeschwandner
Art Direction: Nora Obergeschwandner, Christine Eisl
Graphic Design: Katrin Mostböck
Text: Andreas Kump, Jürgen Rumpler
Web-Development: Patrick Hainzl
Project Management: Binela Zeiselberger
Image Photography: Michael Dürr
Ambience Photography: Tina Herzl, Alexander Krischner, Bernd Steinhuber
Renderings: Atelier Thomas Pucher
Porfolio Photography: Wolf-Dieter Grabner
