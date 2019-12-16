The brand concept was to use plain graphic elements, such as Arial typography and bright primary colours such as red and yellow, along with a light blue. This decision responds to the product philosophy: Kapsi is a roasted capsicum sauce, and that is what makes it unique, its simplicity.





We were faithful to the idea of communicating the product clearly and directly in every detail. That’s why we decided to work with the capsicum photography in the foreground of the front label - to highlight even more that the product is a capsicum sauce. The visual identity does not pretend to simulate anything, and at the same time, that lack of ‘makeup’ transforms it into a brand with a contemporary and robust character. To close the concept, we have worked with a small bottle that in turn, is robust. With this decision, what we wanted to say is that the product does come in a small size, but it is powerful.





The resulting visual language seeks to convey a feeling of transparency and straightforwardness. We know that identity, despite its simplicity, is a spotlight on the shelf, since its unusual aesthetic does not go unnoticed.