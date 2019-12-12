Lichtspielhäuser
LichtspIELHÄUSER
The old German term "Lichtspielhaus" defines the old concept of the understanding of a cinema.
The word literally consists of the words light (Licht) and playhouse (Spielhaus) – a place where light is played.
This series leads through the auditoriums of the numerous program cinemas in Hamburg. 
Movie theaters from 1913 to completely new state-of-the-art halls are displayed.
Astor Film Lounge Hamburg, ASTOR 1




Astor Film Lounge Hamburg, ASTOR 2




Astor Film Lounge Hamburg, Clubkino




Savoy Filmtheater Hamburg




Holi Kino Hamburg




Passage Kino Hamburg, Hall 1




Passage Kino Hamburg, Hall 3




MAGAZIN-Filmkunsttheater Hamburg




Metropolis Kino Hamburg




Zeise Kinos Hamburg, Hall 1




Zeise Kinos Hamburg, Hall 2




Abaton Kino Hamburg, Hall 1




Abaton Kino Hamburg, Hall 2




Photography & Post Production: David Altrath

Thanks for watching!
