























The

LichtspIELHÄUSER

Series

















The old German term "Lichtspielhaus" defines the old concept of the understanding of a cinema.

The word literally consists of the words light (Licht) and playhouse (Spielhaus) – a place where light is played.

This series leads through the auditoriums of the numerous program cinemas in Hamburg.

Movie theaters from 1913 to completely new state-of-the-art halls are displayed.

A selection of more than 100 years of cinema architecture can be seen.























