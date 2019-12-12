The
LichtspIELHÄUSER
Series
The old German term "Lichtspielhaus" defines the old concept of the understanding of a cinema.
The word literally consists of the words light (Licht) and playhouse (Spielhaus) – a place where light is played.
This series leads through the auditoriums of the numerous program cinemas in Hamburg.
Movie theaters from 1913 to completely new state-of-the-art halls are displayed.
A selection of more than 100 years of cinema architecture can be seen.
Astor Film Lounge Hamburg, ASTOR 1
Astor Film Lounge Hamburg, ASTOR 2
Astor Film Lounge Hamburg, Clubkino
Savoy Filmtheater Hamburg
Holi Kino Hamburg
Passage Kino Hamburg, Hall 1
Passage Kino Hamburg, Hall 3
MAGAZIN-Filmkunsttheater Hamburg
Metropolis Kino Hamburg
Zeise Kinos Hamburg, Hall 1
Zeise Kinos Hamburg, Hall 2
Abaton Kino Hamburg, Hall 1
Abaton Kino Hamburg, Hall 2
Photography & Post Production: David Altrath
