Muno Campaign | "Autónomos cómo estáis"

The coolest survey about freelance life ever done in Spain. The report was transformed into a gorgeous album where data is presented as songs.
The Need
Muno, a Spanish insurance startup, wanted to create a survey about freelancers. The aim was to reach as many professional workers as possible to develop a big picture about the types of problems they deal with and how they face these situations.
The Proposal
We worked alongside their team to design one of the most interesting and catchy surveys ever produced. Through a 30-question system, freelancers could provide information about how they view their labor conditions.
The Solution
We made three different visual pieces: an online interactive survey, the visual branding of the campaign with a motion graphic, and finally an infographic musical album. The golden album was the physical piece Muno delivered to journalists, politicians and influencers to talk about the survey results.
The Goal
Muno depicted a clearer picture of freelance life and how freelancers perceive their daily professional struggles and victories.