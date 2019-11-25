Muno Campaign | "Autónomos cómo estáis"
relajaelcoco studio
The coolest survey about freelance life ever done in Spain. The report was transformed into a gorgeous album where data is presented as songs.
Design, illustrations and infographics: Relajaelcoco
Music: Pedro Perles
Animations: Rafa Galeano
Coding: Luis Santos
Survey texts: Stiga
Contents: Muno
The Need
Muno, a Spanish insurance startup, wanted to create a survey about freelancers. The aim was to reach as many professional workers as possible to develop a big picture about the types of problems they deal with and how they face these situations.
The Proposal
We worked alongside their team to design one of the most interesting and catchy surveys ever produced. Through a 30-question system, freelancers could provide information about how they view their labor conditions.
The Solution
We made three different visual pieces: an online interactive survey, the visual branding of the campaign with a motion graphic, and finally an infographic musical album. The golden album was the physical piece Muno delivered to journalists, politicians and influencers to talk about the survey results.
The Goal
Muno depicted a clearer picture of freelance life and how freelancers perceive their daily professional struggles and victories.
Muno Campaign | "Autónomos cómo estáis"
99
790
13
Published:
relajaelcoco studio

    Owners

    relajaelcoco studio Madrid, Spain

    Credits

    Pedro Perles Tokyo, Japan
    Rafa Galeano Cadiz, Spain

    Muno Campaign | "Autónomos cómo estáis"

    The coolest survey about freelance life ever done in Spain. The report was transformed into a gorgeous album where data is presented as songs.
    99
    790
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.