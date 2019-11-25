Olleh KidsLand channel branding

This is a channel branding project for Olleh KT.
Although the name Kidsland is easy to relate, it still needed an unique image to stand out amongst many other children’s channels.
So we designed the world of Kidsland where our boys and girls can jump in and play with characters in this channel.
We also created a jingle sound ‘KiKiKi’(sound of laughter) from the name Kidsland, to show that it is a place where children can come and laugh anytime.
VIDEO
Character Lookdev
On air
2019.06
Lead Designer
Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim
Character Lookdev
Yeonwoo Park, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim
Style frame
Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim
Lead Animator
Yeonchan Jeong
Animation
Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim
Compositing
Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim
Sound
ROIAUDIO
Producer
Mira Kim
Production
cobb studio
www.cobb.tv