Olleh KidsLand channel brandin





This is a channel branding project for Olleh KT.

Although the name Kidsland is easy to relate, it still needed an unique image to stand out amongst many other children’s channels.

So we designed the world of Kidsland where our boys and girls can jump in and play with characters in this channel.

We also created a jingle sound ‘KiKiKi’(sound of laughter) from the name Kidsland, to show that it is a place where children can come and laugh anytime.



