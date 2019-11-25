Olleh KidsLand channel brandin
This is a channel branding project for Olleh KT.
Although the name Kidsland is easy to relate, it still needed an unique image to stand out amongst many other children’s channels. 
So we designed the world of Kidsland where our boys and girls can jump in and play with characters in this channel.
We also created a jingle sound ‘KiKiKi’(sound of laughter) from the name Kidsland, to show that it is a place where children can come and laugh anytime.




VIDEO




Character Lookdev

On air
2019.06

Lead Designer
Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim

Character Lookdev
Yeonwoo Park, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim

Style frame
Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim

Lead Animator
Yeonchan Jeong

Animation
Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim

Compositing
Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim

Sound
ROIAUDIO

Producer
Mira Kim

Production
cobb studio
www.cobb.tv

