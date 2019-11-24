Stories from the Coast
ranganath krishnamani
A series fo snapshots from my recent travel across the mangalore coast. Experiencing small town, verdant nature, simple living and ingenious culture charm from coastal Karnataka. These illustrations represent my view point of the daily happenings, living in harmony with nature and quint essential towns with great cultural heritage. 


Soaking in the morning freshness 

 Conversations with the boat man during early morning ride across the river from the ancient trading town, Basrur near Kundapura 

Paying respect. Most houses in coast of southern india have a Tulasi plant grown in their yard. Symbolically seen as a mark of respect or reverence to nature.

Planting paddy the traditional way 



Gazing at the never ending waves and feeling the gusty winds


The chariot getting ready for the big day, while the bubble blower builds reflections of the surrondings



Catching a break- One of the several creeks, rivers and canals enroute the historic basrur town


Process videos 







Closer details from the series 



Thanks for making it all the way!

