Digital watercolor style editorial portraits.
Stavros Damos
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
11/24/2019
Nigel Farage
Boris Johnson
Stefanos Tsitsipas
The great Willie Nelson
Digital watercolor style editorial portraits.
November 23rd 2019
Stavros Damos
Illustration Portraits Series
Stavros Damos
Mary, Queen Of Scots. Womankind magazine cover.
Stavros Damos
Philip Seymour Hoffman Portrait
Stavros Damos
Womankind magazine covers.
Stavros Damos
La Familia poster
Stavros Damos
NewStatesman editorial illustrations.
Stavros Damos
Since 1885
Stavros Damos
The " Wise Reinvented " Series
Stavros Damos
Bob Dylan Poster
Stavros Damos
The " Fabulous " Rolling Stones illustrated
Stavros Damos
Stavros Damos
Thessaloniki, Greece
Digital watercolor style editorial portraits.
November 23rd 2019
Adobe Photoshop
Wacom Cintiq
Creative Fields
Digital Art
Editorial Design
Illustration
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
