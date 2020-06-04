SDE - the brand behind the best events.
Multiple Owners
SDE

The brand behind the best events.


SDE is a media and events agency working for the biggest clients and celebrities. The brand behind the best events. Our task was to create a branding that would neatly define the company’s profile and the role in the market.




The cut corner is symbolically and visually placing the brand in the background – event, conference or other marketing activities. We wanted to show that behind everything that is best and most exciting is SDE.




Basing the visual identity on forcible simplicity, we achieved clarity in the field that is often excessively colourful and clamorous.




    Redkroft. Warsaw, Poland
    Grzegorz Sołowiński Warsaw, Poland

    SDE - the brand behind the best events.

