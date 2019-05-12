Creatures 5
Ivan Belikov
Fifth compilation of recent creatures and beasts illustrations.

***
2019

Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
4000 x 5000 pixels

A four-winged bird with exaggerated whiskers. A special promo piece for Procreate 5 release.

2019

Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
6686 x 9830 pixels

Vicious multi-winged lion for the 10th anniversary of Impericon Festivals.

2019

Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
6000 x 8000 pixels

A legendary creature, the mythical hybrid of a reptile and rooster, usually with six or eight legs.


