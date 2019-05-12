Creatures 5

Fifth compilation of recent creatures and beasts illustrations.
2019
Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
4000 x 5000 pixels
A four-winged bird with exaggerated whiskers. A special promo piece for Procreate 5 release.
2019
Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
6686 x 9830 pixels
Vicious multi-winged lion for the 10th anniversary of Impericon Festivals.
2019
Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
6000 x 8000 pixels
A legendary creature, the mythical hybrid of a reptile and rooster, usually with six or eight legs.
