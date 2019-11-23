AKT
Two Times Elliott
AKT is a multi-use, natural and unisex deodorant balm inspired by London’s west end. Plastic free, aluminium free and cruelty free, it is good for you and the planet and is 100% recyclable.

The name and the brand identity are inspired by the vibrant world of theatre. Using playful typography, we created a system inspired by traditional theatre messaging boards and performative expressions. By championing the product and putting the customer under a metaphorical spotlight, the visual language is confident, adaptive and emphasises movement in all collateral. Highlighting nature’s true colours and being transparent in messaging, AKT breaks away from the conventional expectations of natural deodorant.
