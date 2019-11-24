Combo – street food spiced up in good taste.

Combo
Street food brand that combines joyful diversity with clear simplicity, all spiced up in good taste.
Combo is a new, original culinary spot at Electricians Street next to the legendary Gdańsk Shipyard in Poland, which cuisine is influenced by street food from various parts of the world. Since the menu is such a colourful mix with an undefined culinary profile (after all, the harbour is a multicultural centre), it was essential to make the brand’s communication clear and welcoming.
The diversity of culinary options became a proud and fun symbol of the brand
and took the shape of a logotype, which letters imitate different food types.
We decided that black and white will nicely tone down the overall expressiveness of the place and keep it stylishly in check.
While working on the packaging, we had some space for extra fun
and added a bit of humour into the usually formal parts. For example, the list of ingredients now reassures the buyer how right his/her choice was, or just encourages eating before the food gets cold. Another example is where we took the warning info and changed it into this: “Be aware: the food inside this box is very hot, but not as hot as you.”
