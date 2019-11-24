Combo – street food spiced up in good taste.
Redkroft. ™
See Full Project at redkroft.com

Combo

Street food brand that combines joyful diversity with clear simplicity, all spiced up in good taste.


Combo is a new, original culinary spot at Electricians Street next to the legendary Gdańsk Shipyard in Poland, which cuisine is influenced by street food from various parts of the world. Since the menu is such a colourful mix with an undefined culinary profile (after all, the harbour is a multicultural centre), it was essential to make the brand’s communication clear and welcoming.




The diversity of culinary options became a proud and fun symbol of the brand
and took the shape of a logotype, which letters imitate different food types.

We decided that black and white will nicely tone down the overall expressiveness of the place and keep it stylishly in check.




While working on the packaging, we had some space for extra fun
and added a bit of humour into the usually formal parts. For example, the list of ingredients now reassures the buyer how right his/her choice was, or just encourages eating before the food gets cold. Another example is where we took the warning info and changed it into this: “Be aware: the food inside this box is very hot, but not as hot as you.”
The other example is where we took the warning info and changed it into this: "Be aware: the food inside this box is very hot, but not as hot as you."




If you want to see more of our work, please visit redkroft.com

Combo – street food spiced up in good taste.
208
1,050
7
Published:
Redkroft. ™

    Owners

    Redkroft. ™ Warsaw, Poland

    Combo – street food spiced up in good taste.

    Combo Street food brand that combines joyful diversity with clear simplicity, all spiced up in good taste. Combo is a new, original culinary sp Read More
    208
    1,050
    7
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.