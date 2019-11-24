Combo – street food spiced up in good taste.





While working on the packaging, we had some space for extra fun



and added a bit of humour into the usually formal parts. For example, the list of ingredients now reassures the buyer how right his/her choice was, or just encourages eating before the food gets cold. Another example is where we took the warning info and changed it into this: “Be aware: the food inside this box is very hot, but not as hot as you.”



