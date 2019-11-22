Concepts D'Odeur
Former Odeur Studios just passed ten years and twenty seasons on the market and commissioned us to reignite the brand including re-naming, communication strategy and art direction. In a collaboration with www.odeurstudios.com we gave the brand a natural path to creative freedom.
Within the new name "Concepts D´Odeur" the brand collects and broadens itself to something bigger than a fashion brand and leaps over to become a lifestyle brand without losing heritage, welcoming experimental ideas and the freedom to introduce new product segments. The name emphases the passion for creativity.
Based on the idea of “concepts” and “contrasts” the visual identity communicates with transparent textures, blind embossing and strong typography in contrast to each other.