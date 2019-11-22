Concepts D'Odeur



Former Odeur Studios just passed ten years and twenty seasons on the market and commissioned us to reignite the brand including re-naming, communication strategy and art direction. In a collaboration with www.odeurstudios.com we gave the brand a natural path to creative freedom.







Within the new name "Concepts D´Odeur" the brand collects and broadens itself to something bigger than a fashion brand and leaps over to become a lifestyle brand without losing heritage, welcoming experimental ideas and the freedom to introduce new product segments. The name emphases the passion for creativity.





