Tools
Ink
Watercolor
Watercolor Paper
Pencil
Tools
Four Small Drawings
Stefan Bleekrode
11/23/2019
Central Park Morning 31x19cm
Suburbs at Night 11x26cm
Corsican landscape with Village 29x44.5
Street Market 30x20cm
Four Small Drawings
Published:
November 21st 2019
Stefan Bleekrode
Stefan Bleekrode
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Four Small Drawings
Four new small drawings showing existing and imaginary places in Europe and North America.
November 21st 2019
Tools
Ink
Watercolor
Watercolor Paper
Pencil
Creative Fields
Architecture
,
Illustration
,
Fine Arts
,
Drawing
art
fine art
Perspective
New York
Landscape
realistic
architecture
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
