BOO streetwear

BOO is Vietnam's premier streetwear brand. Proudly Vietnamese, BOO was started in Hanoi in 2003 by a group of close friends who met as part of the emerging skateboarding scene. From their inception, BOO has grown into a real player in the Vietnam fashion scene with nearly 50 brick and mortar locations throughout Vietnam.
For BOO, Rice created a comprehensive and heavy-lifting new identity system designed to focus and streamline the brand. Reducing brand assets in order to make them work harder, reorganizing hierarchies to clarify offerings and initiatives, and introducing systems for design and communication, Rice aimed to help BOO stay relevant for the new generation on Vietnamese streetwear lovers.
Rice commissioned Displaay type foundry to create an exclusive, Vietnamese version of Roobert Regular with custom discretionary ligatures for BOO. The BOO word-mark is type-able and can be displayed within any line of copy and was designed with a variety of lock-up's in mind. Branded stamps were designed with each shape mimicking an encapsulated stamp of approval.
Rice created a sub-brand for BOO called BOO LAAB. BOO LAAB offers a range of products with an edge, made for those with a forward thinking mindset. The BOO LAAB product can be found at BOO stores but also at their own stand alone retail outlets. The BOO LAAB word-mark is constructed using a special AA ligature which mirrors the OO in BOO. Times New Roman is adds some spice to the typographic mix.
A comprehensive guidelines were created for all things BOO.