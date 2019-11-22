CGTN: See the difference
Charis Tsevis
CGTN: See the difference
Multilayered digital mosaics showing 4 famous city landmarks. Base on the actual map of the city where the landmark takes place. Created to be used in the latest CGTN promo video.
Mosaics, maps and metropolises. 3 of my favourite all time subjects are combined in this project. I have been commissioned by Perfect Accident Creative Services GmbH to create a series of mosaics using thousands of photos from 4 key metropolises for the biggest Chinese television network. The most iconic landmarks of Beijing, Washington D.C, London and Nairobi have been assembled in a digital collage based on the actual map of every city.
Every mosaic is a huge (over 30000 pixels wide) multilayered file containing street and area names, street signage etc. The animators of Perfect Accident and their collaborators have used my artworks in a 60 seconds promoting CGTN.
The promo video:
The Mosaics:
Digital mosaic of CMG (China Media Group) headquarters building, on East Third Ring Road, Guanghua Road in the Beijing Central Business District.
Digital mosaic map of Tower Bridge on the River Thames in London.
Digital mosaic map of a giraffe in front of the Nairobi skyline including the monumental Kenyatta International Conference Center and other famous Kenyan buildings.
Digital mosaic of United States Capitol in the heart of Washington D.C.
Frames from the promo video:
Credits:
Client: CGTN, China
Executive Producer: Flint Skallen
Concept and Production: Perfect Accident Creative Services GmbH
Mosaics: Charis Tsevis
Edit: Ole Wiedemann
Animation: Patrick Becher
Music: Steven Arnold Music

Thanks a lot
非常感谢！
CGTN: See the difference
134
863
11
Published:
Charis Tsevis

    Owners

    Charis Tsevis Paphos, Cyprus

    CGTN: See the difference

    A series of digital mosaics picturing iconic landmarks of 4 world metropolises, Beijing, Washington DC, London and Nairobi. Based on the actual Read More
    134
    863
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.