CGTN: See the difference
Multilayered digital mosaics showing 4 famous city landmarks. Base on the actual map of the city where the landmark takes place. Created to be used in the latest CGTN promo video.
Mosaics, maps and metropolises. 3 of my favourite all time subjects are combined in this project. I have been commissioned by Perfect Accident Creative Services GmbH to create a series of mosaics using thousands of photos from 4 key metropolises for the biggest Chinese television network. The most iconic landmarks of Beijing, Washington D.C, London and Nairobi have been assembled in a digital collage based on the actual map of every city.
Every mosaic is a huge (over 30000 pixels wide) multilayered file containing street and area names, street signage etc. The animators of Perfect Accident and their collaborators have used my artworks in a 60 seconds promoting CGTN.
The promo video:
The Mosaics:
Frames from the promo video:
Credits:
Client: CGTN, China
Executive Producer: Flint Skallen
Concept and Production: Perfect Accident Creative Services GmbH
Mosaics: Charis Tsevis
Edit: Ole Wiedemann
Animation: Patrick Becher
Music: Steven Arnold Music
Thanks a lot
非常感谢！