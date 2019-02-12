From working the fields as a migrant to running one of the country's most influential restaurants, chef Eduardo ‘Lalo’ García continues to push and transform Mexican gastronomy by pure emotion. His first cookbook Maximo reveals his practice, relationships, and daily life at the restaurant. The book’s recipes and individual stories are a culmination of many forces, from the farmers in the chinampas of Xochimilco to the chefs in his kitchen, that inspire and drive Maximo Bistrot.





