Naming

“Casa” means House in Spanish, and “Müi” means heart in Otomí (an indigenous language of the central region of Mexico). With the name, we wanted to make reference to the fact that the kitchen in Mexico is the center of everything. It is the meeting point for family and friends. We wanted to express that our food is our spinal column, what our grandmothers inherited us, and our legacy; the warmth with which all the Mexicans open their doors and their hearts to everyone, and how we are always open to try new things and to share no matter what.