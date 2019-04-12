casa müi is a series of pop-ups events that happen in Mexico, with the presence of the greatest exponents of cuisine worldwide.
Scope:
Brand Strategy
Naming
Identity
Branding
Collateral design
The Challenge
The challenge was to create an identity that would work as a system for a series of events. In other words, we had to create a live brand that would have to adapt to different restaurants, chefs and cities in different times.
Naming
“Casa” means House in Spanish, and “Müi” means heart in Otomí (an indigenous language of the central region of Mexico). With the name, we wanted to make reference to the fact that the kitchen in Mexico is the center of everything. It is the meeting point for family and friends. We wanted to express that our food is our spinal column, what our grandmothers inherited us, and our legacy; the warmth with which all the Mexicans open their doors and their hearts to everyone, and how we are always open to try new things and to share no matter what.
Concept & Identity
The graphic identity was inspired by the Otomi art and their colorful embroideries of organic figures. We worked on the three pillars that are the basis of all events: “the house” that represents the restaurant, “the heart” that represents the chef, and “the root” that represents the city where the pop-up will take place.
We created a typographic composition that represents the three pillars, and it works as the most important part of all the communication.
We created a simple grid that helped us transform the identity to any format.
Team
Naming and Strategy: Checo Gutiérrez
Event photos by: Common Matter
Studio Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa
