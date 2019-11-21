Sziget 2020 Identity

Pitch for Sziget 2020 edition, that didn't see the light of the day, but still a fun project which me and Clemence are very thrilled about! As concept we worked on NATION idea. What it means to build a nation, what elements and what values you have. Environmental issues and love & respect towards each other were our pilares of the Sziget Nation. Then translating this into an identity worked in passports as lineup/calendar, visas as tickets, flags all tighten with visual elements/shapes that represent what Sziget Nation stands for.