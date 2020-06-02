Guta Cafe Rebranding









Guta is from a Vietnamese verbal slang, from "gout /gu/" in French and "ta" in Vietnamese, together stands for the term "our style". Representing for Guta's brand spirit, they proud to serve a decently good strong Vietnamese coffee. From the most common culture of Saigon, street-coffee has become a fundamental habit of not just Saigonese but also Vietnamese. Beneath the habitual culture, there's always a "plastic chair", small and convenient to setup anywhere to become a small coffee shop.





The graphic system was taken over by the iconic chair as center combined with all surrounding environmental elements & people behaviors. All together, creating a complete unique "style" for Guta and echos what the brand comes from.











