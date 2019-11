今日头条生机创造城

TouTiao Vitality Create City

插画设计:@隐身少女Alice

字体设计:杨思广告

品牌方:今日头条



The Vitality Create City divided into 4 regions:

Red is the ancient times

Green is the jungle treasure

Blue is the connect in the mind

Purple is the forward thinker

These zones are made up of different IP, show, food, game, bazaar......