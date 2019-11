Motley helped Finnish postal and logistics company Posti find a new position and new business opportunities on the commerce. It’s not a store; it’s not an office. It’s a place where digital commerce meets a physical space. It’s called Box. The idea is to fill the gap between home and e-commerce.





The Box concept and service were designed together by Motley and Posti.



The project lead by Motley

Interior architecture by Fyra