Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, The Tide includes a network of parks and spaces along a flowing pathway that follows the Thames. In collaboration with Droga5, the kinetic logo mark was designed, iterated and perfected to represent the variety of ways in which the location can be experienced while maintaining its free-flowing and liquid nature.

Agency: Droga5
Creative Director: Chris Chapman
Lead Designer: Stephanie Mcardle
Producer: Monika Andexlinger
Lead CGI Designer: Bruno Canales
Animation: CREA

Check out our instagram for more: @crea.st
Contact CREA: hello@crea.st
