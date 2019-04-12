



The Tide





Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, The Tide includes a network of parks and spaces along a flowing pathway that follows the Thames. In collaboration with Droga5, the kinetic logo mark was designed, iterated and perfected to represent the variety of ways in which the location can be experienced while maintaining its free-flowing and liquid nature.





Agency: Droga5

Creative Director: Chris Chapman

Lead Designer: Stephanie Mcardle

Producer: Monika Andexlinger

Lead CGI Designer: Bruno Canales

Animation: CREA



