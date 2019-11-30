Mineral II
Davy Evans

MINERAL
-
An on-going project photographing discarded plastics.
Plastic pollution is a huge threat the climate, and finds its way into every corner of our environment.
The iridescent colour pallet has been created in-camera to represent the high oil content used in today's plastic production,
which in turn drives the demand for oil.







