Mineral II

MINERAL
An on-going project photographing discarded plastics.
Plastic pollution is a huge threat the climate, and finds its way into every corner of our environment.
The iridescent colour pallet has been created in-camera to represent the high oil content used in today's plastic production,
which in turn drives the demand for oil.
