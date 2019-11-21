Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Luxology Modo
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
TDW_2905 - 2942
Hiroshi Yoshii
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/21/2019
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
TDW_2905 - 2942
74
409
2
Published:
November 19th 2019
Hiroshi Yoshii
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Character Design
—
8/22/2019
Studio City Macau Decoration 2019
Hiroshi Yoshii
119
1,245
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/10/2019
TDW_2861 - 2903
Hiroshi Yoshii
381
6,361
Featured In
Motion Graphics
—
1/30/2017
SHOP JAPAN "WOW KUN" Character Design (2015)
Hiroshi Yoshii
141
3,362
Featured In
Set, Props & Costume
—
4/30/2019
YAMATO MANNEQUIN Mitsukoshi Display (2013)
Hiroshi Yoshii
82
1,447
Featured In
Toy Design
—
3/26/2019
Toys 2006 - 2007
Hiroshi Yoshii
112
2,039
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/15/2019
Toys 2010 - 2015
Hiroshi Yoshii
333
7,864
Featured In
Toy Design
—
4/3/2019
Sculptures 2010 - 2014
Hiroshi Yoshii
118
1,512
TDW Loop Animation 01
Hiroshi Yoshii
88
1,661
Character Design - Yans! Gans! [MEAT OR DIE] 2008
Hiroshi Yoshii
56
606
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/1/2019
TDW_2826 - 2860
Hiroshi Yoshii
412
7,460
Owners
Hiroshi Yoshii
Tokyo, Japan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
TDW_2905 - 2942
74
409
2
Published:
November 19th 2019
Tools
Luxology Modo
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Character
Mascot
toy
sculpture
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.