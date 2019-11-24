METRO
David Altrath






The
M E T R O
Series




The series leads the viewer through Stockholm’s subway system.
Since 1957 artists have played a key role when new stations have been built and designed them according to their ideas. The older stations were spiced up with beautiful statues, murals and installations. So spending a day in Stockholm’s metro is like visiting the world’s longest art exhibition.













Solna Centrum Station




Huvudsta Station









T-Centralen Station




Solna Strand Station




Stadion Station









Mörby Centrum Station




Thorildsplan Station




Tekniska Högskolan Station














Tensta Station














Kungsträdgården Station









Rådhuset (Court House) Station









Citybanan – Odenplan Station






Photography & Post Production: David Altrath

Thanks for watching!
METRO
46
450
7
Published:
David Altrath

    Owners

    David Altrath Hamburg, Germany

    METRO

    The series leads the viewer through Stockholm’s subway system. Since 1957 artists have played a key role when new stations have been built and de Read More
    46
    450
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.