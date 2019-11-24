The
M E T R O
Series
The series leads the viewer through Stockholm’s subway system.
Since 1957 artists have played a key role when new stations have been built and designed them according to their ideas. The older stations were spiced up with beautiful statues, murals and installations. So spending a day in Stockholm’s metro is like visiting the world’s longest art exhibition.
Solna Centrum Station
Huvudsta Station
T-Centralen Station
Solna Strand Station
Stadion Station
Mörby Centrum Station
Thorildsplan Station
Tekniska Högskolan Station
Tensta Station
Kungsträdgården Station
Rådhuset (Court House) Station
Citybanan – Odenplan Station
Photography & Post Production: David Altrath
