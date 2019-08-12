We are working with GORIFFEE since day one, and because the relationship between client and the designer is based on friendship and mutual trust, we have quite free space how to work with the visual identity of the brand. In 2018 the client decided to change the type of packaging and use only 100% recyclable bags. And because the roastery is releasing around 20 different coffees a year we had to come up with new system that will not only tell the customer the important information but also will keep a visually strong character to which the customers were already used to. The work with GORIFFEE is continuous development of a brand. And we are super happy that client is patient and leaving the creative decisions up to us.