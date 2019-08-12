GORIFFEE is a coffee roastery based in Bratislava. Their main focus is to import top-class speciality coffee from all over the world into Europe. At the beginnings, the roastery was importing coffee from Rwanda and other African countries. Now coffee portfolio is covering the world – from Honduras through Kenya to China. The company's mindset is also to be an environment-friendly business. The coffee packs can be 100% recycle and also they selling coffee on weight in re-usable bags in their very own kaffehaus in Bratislava.
We are working with GORIFFEE since day one, and because the relationship between client and the designer is based on friendship and mutual trust, we have quite free space how to work with the visual identity of the brand. In 2018 the client decided to change the type of packaging and use only 100% recyclable bags. And because the roastery is releasing around 20 different coffees a year we had to come up with new system that will not only tell the customer the important information but also will keep a visually strong character to which the customers were already used to. The work with GORIFFEE is continuous development of a brand. And we are super happy that client is patient and leaving the creative decisions up to us.