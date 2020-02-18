Barilla
Maïté Franchi
I was invited by Barilla to create a poster wich show my vision of pasta !

Pasta is a vector of sharing, a symbol of family and transmission.
My aunt reunited us once a year, she cooked her art for our family, dispersed in 3 differents countries.
Love, family, and pasta. this is why she spent days in her kitchen, cooking all the recipe she knew !



