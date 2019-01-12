Balonowa 5
Multiple Owners
Hola! We’re proud to present our new picture book for preschoolers.
“Balonowa 5” is an illustrated story about crazy residents of a tenement house.

All illustrations were drawn with coloured pencils.

Written and designed by Mikołaj Pasiński
Illustrated by Gosia Herba
Published in Poland by Art Egmont 2019​​​​​​​
Hardcover edition
Volume: 48 pages
Font used: Tara Regular 14pt/20pt
The book was printed on Arctic Volume 130g paper
Check Gosia Herba on FACEBOOK / ETSY SHOP / TUMBLR INSTAGRAM

Check Mikołaj Pasiński on INSTAGRAM

Please be fair and respect our copyrights! 

xoxo
Balonowa 5
200
670
7
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Gosia Herba Wrocław, Poland
    Mikołaj Pasiński Wrocław, Poland

    Balonowa 5

    “Balonowa 5” is a picture book for children about crazy residents of a tenement house. Illustrated by Gosia Herba, written and designed by Mikoła Read More
    200
    670
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.