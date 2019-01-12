Libros como ventanas





Identity and graphic system for “Libros como ventanas” (Books as windows) a Madrid City Council campaign.

An initiative that aims to bring poetry to citizens, creating at the same time a few moments of pause in public transport journeys.



We build the brand as a synthesis of a window by repeating the "L" of Libros (Books). This same concept serves us to develop a recognizable and iconic graphic system, which is adaptable, to give to give as much prominence as posible to the poem.



