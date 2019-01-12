Libros como ventanas
Identity and graphic system for “Libros como ventanas” (Books as windows) a Madrid City Council campaign.
An initiative that aims to bring poetry to citizens, creating at the same time a few moments of pause in public transport journeys.
We build the brand as a synthesis of a window by repeating the "L" of Libros (Books). This same concept serves us to develop a recognizable and iconic graphic system, which is adaptable, to give to give as much prominence as posible to the poem.
An initiative that aims to bring poetry to citizens, creating at the same time a few moments of pause in public transport journeys.
We build the brand as a synthesis of a window by repeating the "L" of Libros (Books). This same concept serves us to develop a recognizable and iconic graphic system, which is adaptable, to give to give as much prominence as posible to the poem.
Thanks for watching!
Visit our website and shop!