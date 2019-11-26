Node Opening Titles 2019
​​​​​​​With the titles we wanted to celebrate collaboration and the creative process. We used coral polyps as our metaphor as they perfectly demonstrate how tiny creatures working together can make massive structures. Not only is coral a great metaphor for collaboration but it also comes in vastly different shapes and sizes indicative of the variety of work and talent at Node.

Process & Development

Final Frames

Client: Nodefest
Director: MISTER
Motion: Mike Williamson / Nicholas Johnstone / Julz Lane / Cameron Fernandes / Shannon Hoyne / Nejc Polovsak
Original Music and Sound Design: Zelig Sound


    MISTER - Sydney, Australia
    Shan. H Sydney, Australia
    Nejc Polovsak Ljubljana, Slovenia
    Zelig Sound London, United Kingdom

    Zelig Sound London, United Kingdom
    Shan. H Sydney, Australia
    Nejc Polovsak Ljubljana, Slovenia

