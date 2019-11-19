Designmonat Graz - Branding
moodley brand identity
D E S I G N M O N A T   –   C I S
No design, no glory

Every year at Designmonat Graz the whole city turns into a stage for 
international design. This year impactful design was not only to be 
discovered at more than 100 events, but also in the 
moodley-created 2019 look.
Image may contain: building, poster and outdoor
Image may contain: building, outdoor and sky
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and green
Image may contain: building, sky and outdoor
Image may contain: flag, outdoor and sky
Image may contain: internet
Image may contain: green
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and poster
Image may contain: screenshot and print
Image may contain: poster
Image may contain: bread, fast food and food
Image may contain: bottle, indoor and wine
Image may contain: person, clothing and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and poster
Image may contain: person, clothing and outdoor
Image may contain: building, person and street
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: outdoor and window
Image may contain: cartoon
C r e d i t s
Client: Creative Industries Styria/ Designmonat Graz
Creative Director: Mike Fuisz
Art Director: Stefan Unger
Grafic Design: Stefan Unger, Natascha Triebl, Daria Titarenko, Raphael Koitz
Animation: Raphael Koitz
Copywriting: Stefan Unger
Project management: Lukas Habl
Portfolio-Photography: Viktoria Kager - lupispuma
Photo-Documentation: Miriam Raneburger
    Creative Fields

