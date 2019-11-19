Designmonat Graz - Branding

D E S I G N M O N A T – C I S
No design, no glory
Every year at Designmonat Graz the whole city turns into a stage for
international design. This year impactful design was not only to be
discovered at more than 100 events, but also in the
moodley-created 2019 look.
C r e d i t s
Client: Creative Industries Styria/ Designmonat Graz
Creative Director: Mike Fuisz
Art Director: Stefan Unger
Grafic Design: Stefan Unger, Natascha Triebl, Daria Titarenko, Raphael Koitz
Animation: Raphael Koitz
Copywriting: Stefan Unger
Project management: Lukas Habl
Portfolio-Photography: Viktoria Kager - lupispuma
Photo-Documentation: Miriam Raneburger
Creative Director: Mike Fuisz
Art Director: Stefan Unger
Grafic Design: Stefan Unger, Natascha Triebl, Daria Titarenko, Raphael Koitz
Animation: Raphael Koitz
Copywriting: Stefan Unger
Project management: Lukas Habl
Portfolio-Photography: Viktoria Kager - lupispuma
Photo-Documentation: Miriam Raneburger