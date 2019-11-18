Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Audi R8 RWD
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/18/2019
Let's meet in the mountains!
CLIENT: AUDI SPORT
PROJECT: R8 RWD Coupé V
10 & R8 RWD Spyder V10
PRODUCTION: www.wagner-productions.com
PHOTOGRAPHY & POSTPRODUCTION: Agnieszka Doroszewicz c/o SeverinWendeler
https://www.instagram.com/agnieszkadoroszewicz/
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Audi R8 RWD
145
1,052
13
Published:
November 17th 2019
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/12/2019
BMW VISION M NEXT
Multiple Owners
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Oliver Kossatz
Jan Fischer
PX Group Berlin Hamburg Munich
2,168
28,143
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/11/2019
CITROEN C3WRC
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
1,238
20,401
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/11/2019
Audi R8 V10
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
2,145
33,332
VOLVO XC90
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
397
6,268
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/3/2019
Volvo XC90 R-Design
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
1,309
26,499
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/14/2019
Meet me in the woods
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
1,418
23,220
Featured In
Automotive Photography
—
12/13/2018
BMW Motorsport Campaign
Multiple Owners
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Oliver Kossatz
PX Group Berlin Hamburg Munich
952
11,567
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/7/2018
Volvo S60
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
1,898
26,693
Featured In
Photography
—
7/8/2018
Featured In
Photoshop
—
3/21/2019
MOODY
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
952
14,313
Featured In
Photography
—
3/25/2018
BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupé
Multiple Owners
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Oliver Kossatz
PX Group Berlin Hamburg Munich
1,554
16,216
Owners
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Audi R8 RWD
Let's meet in the mountains! The new Audi RWD V10.
145
1,052
13
Published:
November 17th 2019
Creative Fields
Photography
,
Automotive Design
,
Art Direction
,
Audi
Audi R8
transportation
automotive
Photography
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
v10
Audi R8 Coupé
Sportscar
Landscape
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.