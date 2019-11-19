Flux - Watercolor Serie
Olivier Bonhomme
Here are the new serie of watercolors I did for the recent groupshow exhibition "Flux" taking place in Nicolas Xavier gallery in Montpellier, France. Getting back to basics is not an easy thing, but swinging again the brushes was an awesome fun ! 
"Flight over Nothingness" 50x70cm, Watercolor and Inks on 650g Arches Paper
"Demon Hood" 50x70cm, Watercolor and Inks on 650g Arches Paper
"Correct Dose" 50x70cm, Watercolor and Inks on 650g Arches Paper
"Looking for the Elders", 106x76cm, Watercolor and Inks on 650g Arches Paper
"Paperbag-man fighting Horus on the rooftop" 50x70cm, Watercolor and Inks on 650g Arches Paper
"Selfportrait with smashed face" 50x70cm, Watercolor and Inks on 650g Arches Paper
"We will Conquer" 50x70cm, Watercolor and Inks on 650g Arches Paper
"Woods Faerie" 50x70cm, Watercolor and Inks on 650g Arches Paper
    Creative Fields

