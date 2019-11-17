Finding Water 2050

It is 2050, Climate Change has reached the climax.
The fate of the world is sealed, A lot of things have had to change.
This one village has a Quest to stay alive, by Finding and Purifying Contaminated Water.
Mwethi (The Scout).
Traditionally, a boy his age would be in School but Child Labor is a regular day affair. One has to Scout to survive. Here he Celebrates finding dirty oasis in the middle of nowhere.
Mwendia (The Seller).
Clean water is impossible to get, when the rain comes the water is highly Polluted. Mwendia Purifies and Treats the Water for her Village.
Murangiri (The Guard).
Water is the most valuable product on the planet now, more valuable than Gold & Silver Combined.
Guarding the reservoir is a Life & Death affair.
Munyua (The Connoisseur). Only the affluent get to enjoy this precious and rare commodity. The village has become an attraction for many Travellers who long to taste Pure Water.