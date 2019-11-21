Kaposvár City Branding / 2016-2019

I started to work on the branding project of Kaposvár in 2016. Kaposvár is a city in the southwestern part of Hungary with a population of 64 thousand.





The most difficult task was to determine what city branding really means. This was the most challenging part. What I definitely knew was, that I did not just want to create a typical logo-based identity system. I was looking for more essence.

When it comes to city branding, you often hear people say: “We need a logo and some connected elements.” However, it is crucial to start your thinking at a strategic level.

First, we developed a city branding strategy and pinned down the important points of identity. The logo design is based on the visuals of the city center. The branding is centered on the Kaposvár-born painter József Rippl-Rónai, who is one of the greatest Hungarian painters.





Within the city branding I was keen to create a strong and historical concept for every new project. Whenever something new was created, we needed to update the local stakeholders again and again. In order to win the local entrepreneurs for our innovative approach, we designed some sample projects such as identity, packaging and interior designs. In the meantime I simultaneously developed the visuals of the city on diverse fronts and platforms.





My intention was to help people understand why visualization is important and how we can make a countryside city much more attractive and exciting.