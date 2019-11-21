Kaposvár City Branding / 2016-2019

I started to work on the branding project of Kaposvár in 2016. Kaposvár is a city in the southwestern part of Hungary with a population of 64 thousand.
The most difficult task was to determine what city branding really means. This was the most challenging part. What I definitely knew was, that I did not just want to create a typical logo-based identity system. I was looking for more essence.
When it comes to city branding, you often hear people say: “We need a logo and some connected elements.” However, it is crucial to start your thinking at a strategic level.
First, we developed a city branding strategy and pinned down the important points of identity. The logo design is based on the visuals of the city center. The branding is centered on the Kaposvár-born painter József Rippl-Rónai, who is one of the greatest Hungarian painters.
Within the city branding I was keen to create a strong and historical concept for every new project. Whenever something new was created, we needed to update the local stakeholders again and again. In order to win the local entrepreneurs for our innovative approach, we designed some sample projects such as identity, packaging and interior designs. In the meantime I simultaneously developed the visuals of the city on diverse fronts and platforms.
My intention was to help people understand why visualization is important and how we can make a countryside city much more attractive and exciting.
Kristóf Kovács (City Brand Referee) and Rómeó Pintér (Representative) were the most important contributors to the project. During the last 3 years Kristóf became an experienced graphic designer and Rómeó excelled in taking great photos. He shot the urban photos for all the branding-related publications and online platforms.
Identity and object photos: Eszter Sarah
Urban photos: Rómeó Pintér
Gift for newlyweds
Quality souvenirs and branded products.
Based on the new identity and József Rippl-Rónai.
Consistent and quality prints.
Consistent signage system and street signs.
Rippl-Rónai along the highway.
Creative poster campaign. Let the road be the new museum.
In 2016 visitors of city of Kaposvár could see an interesting exhibition of József Rippl-Rónai – although, not in a traditional museum or gallery space, but on twenty billboards placed along the main roads leading to the city.
Rippl-Rónai on the Market wall.
Creative wall painting campaign.
Rippl-Rónai park painting.
Rippl-Rónai VR room.
The VR project by Bálint Keresztes and Alex Burcz.
Interior redesign by kissmiklos.
Go, go Kaposvár.
Poster and beer design for sporting events.
Sample projects.
Local people need to see professional smaples:
- Nice gastronomy places
- Creative identities
- Quality local products
- Creative identities
- Quality local products