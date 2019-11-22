Théâtre du Châtelet - Brand design





Châtelet, Musical Theater of Paris new visual identity system









In 2019, the iconic Théâtre Musical de Paris Châtelet reopened its doors after two years of renovation and outdoor events. For the theater, this meant a curtain raiser that marks a new phase with a new managing team.

The primary aim was to create coherence in the identity of the theater and to enhance its visibility. And thus, to develop the popularity of the brand ‘Châtelet’.

The challenge also included the creation of an extendable brand identity system for the theater, given that the previous identity left little room for modification for the internal teams. The goal is to make it a theater for all Parisians, whether old or new to the theater scene.

The original logotype of Châtelet was designed 12 years ago by Philippe Apeloig. Today, this logotype has acquired a symbolic status in the cultural landscape. Although having a very strong and well-known identity, the logo lacked prominence in the totality of the theater’s communication. Its subdued presence on poster campaigns hindered the visibility of the ‘Châtelet’ brand.

Retaining this logotype in the new brand identity was a non-negotiable. Being split in three lines, the word « Châ-te-let » is simultaneously read as a sound and an image. Due to its peculiar typographic composition, the hyphens of the logotype hint at the connections between the arts, music, perspectives

and cultures.








