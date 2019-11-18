Beats Solo Pro
Innovation Film
Interpreting the noise around us, the design language showcases the new features of the Beats by Dre Solo Pro.
This innovation film builds towards an elegant yet swift-paced launch film for the new product reveal. The film includes a wide variety of 3D and 2D designs that work in tandem and use the same art direction language while communicating features such as adaptive noise cancelling.
Made with Buck for Beats by Dre. I co-directed this film with Thomas Schmid.
Audio by Echolab
Development
A huge combination of simulations, key frame animation and design.
Using Cinema 4D we developed a tight previs which was then later used in reference for our live action shoot using the MILO motion control rig. The product was completely done in camera.