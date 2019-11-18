Beats Solo Pro
Multiple Owners
Beats Solo Pro
Innovation Film

Interpreting the noise around us, the design language showcases the new features of the Beats by Dre Solo Pro.

This innovation film builds towards an elegant yet swift-paced launch film for the new product reveal. The film includes a wide variety of 3D and 2D designs that work in tandem and use the same art direction language while communicating features such as adaptive noise cancelling.

Made with Buck for Beats by Dre. I co-directed this film with Thomas Schmid.

Audio by Echolab​​​​​​​
Image may contain: headphones, cable and headset
Image may contain: circle
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: screenshot and electronics
Image may contain: indoor and mouse
Image may contain: indoor, circle and data storage device
Image may contain: indoor, computer and abstract
Image may contain: indoor, accessory and art
Image may contain: headphones
Image may contain: circle
Image may contain: abstract
Development

A huge combination of simulations, key frame animation and design.

Using Cinema 4D we developed a tight previs which was then later used in reference for our live action shoot using the MILO motion control rig. The product was completely done in camera.

Image may contain: red
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: LEGO, lego and toy
Image may contain: chocolate
Image may contain: cup, indoor and desk
Image may contain: plant and black and white
Image may contain: painting, abstract and drawing
Image may contain: tree, christmas tree and plant
Print
Beats Solo Pro
334
1,860
13
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Matt Whitewood New York, NY, USA
    Garett Gioia Los Angeles, CA, USA
    Diego Flores Diapolo Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Beats Solo Pro

    334
    1,860
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.