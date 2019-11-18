Beats Solo Pro

Innovation Film





Interpreting the noise around us, the design language showcases the new features of the Beats by Dre Solo Pro.





This innovation film builds towards an elegant yet swift-paced launch film for the new product reveal. The film includes a wide variety of 3D and 2D designs that work in tandem and use the same art direction language while communicating features such as adaptive noise cancelling.





Made with Buck for Beats by Dre. I co-directed this film with Thomas Schmid.



