











Hotel Arlberg Lech – Simply legendary.







Hotel Arlberg is where rally drivers mix with crowned heads of state and fans of alpine cosiness. They all bring a sense of unique glamour to the skiing town of Lech. As part of a brand refresh, we dedusted the old identity and brought it into modern times, ready for a new generation to take over.





In the process we translated the hotel’s premium feel through high-end materials, and communicated its legendary history with the help of playful headlines and a collection of hand drawn illustrations.

