Expograph - Brand identity

Expograph is one of the major players in signage in France. Established since 1973 at the gateway to Paris, the group specializes in the design and manufacture of signage systems, visual communication and decoration. Signs, 3D letters, marking of buildings and offices; the company, which designs and manufactures all its products in-house, now boasts a high level of expertise. In the spring of 2019, we were mandated to completely rethink the visual identity. Their mantra: inform, guide, beautify.
We then, together with the communication team, refocused the approach towards a more radical, more direct, more raw axis, expressing technicality and systemic thinking through their graphic identity. The new logo, based on a homemade typographic design, is a monochromatic typogram, whose characters have been designed on the basis of a series of identical rectangles. The "X", pointing in four directions, becomes the starting point of the new visual system: a collection of forms, which we constantly enrich, which join together to infinity and subtly evoke the three great promises of the company. The multiple versions range from print to vehicles; the new website will be launched by the end of 2019.
Expograph est un des acteurs majeurs de la signalétique en France. Implanté depuis 1973 aux portes de Paris, le groupe se spécialise en conception et fabrication de systèmes de signalétique, en communication visuelle et décoration. Enseignes, lettres relief, marquage de bâtiments et de locaux ; l'entreprise, qui pense et réalise l'ensemble de ses produits en interne, revendique un savoir-faire désormais. Au printemps 2019, nous avons été mandatés pour repenser intégralement l'identité visuelle. Leur mantra : informer, orienter, embellir.
Nous avons de suite, de concert avec l'équipe communication, recentrer l'approche vers un axe plus radical, plus direct, plus brut, en exprimant la technicité et la pensée systémique à travers leur identité graphique. Le nouveau logo, basé sur un design typograhique maison, est un typogramme monochromatique, dont les caractères ont été conçus sur la base d'une série de rectangles identiques. Le "X", poitant vers quatre directions, devient le point de départ du nouveau système visuel : une collection de formes, que nous enrichissons de manière permanentes, qui s'assemblent à l'infini et évoquent par un biais subtil les trois grandes promesses de l'entreprise. Les multiples déclinaisons s'étendent du print aux véhicules ; le nouveau site internet, quant à lui, sera mis en service d'ici la fin de l'année 2019.