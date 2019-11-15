Expograph - Brand identity

_

Expograph is one of the major players in signage in France. Established since 1973 at the gateway to Paris, the group specializes in the design and manufacture of signage systems, visual communication and decoration. Signs, 3D letters, marking of buildings and offices; the company, which designs and manufactures all its products in-house, now boasts a high level of expertise. In the spring of 2019, we were mandated to completely rethink the visual identity. Their mantra: inform, guide, beautify.

We then, together with the communication team, refocused the approach towards a more radical, more direct, more raw axis, expressing technicality and systemic thinking through their graphic identity. The new logo, based on a homemade typographic design, is a monochromatic typogram, whose characters have been designed on the basis of a series of identical rectangles. The "X", pointing in four directions, becomes the starting point of the new visual system: a collection of forms, which we constantly enrich, which join together to infinity and subtly evoke the three great promises of the company. The multiple versions range from print to vehicles; the new website will be launched by the end of 2019.

