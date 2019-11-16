2019 Brand New Conference Identity

Because we never take the easy way out with the conference materials we customized every single program by mixing and matching 12 different images that were each printed 6 times and each of those having a die-cut for “B”, “N”, “C”, “O”, “N”, and “F” respectively. This allowed us to create an infinite number of possible combinations — 221,298,739,200 to be exact, actually, according to our super smart 12-year-old daughter. Each letter had a peel-off adhesive backing and we manually placed each combination, one at a time over a very long stretch of hours. If you are wondering, yes, the counters of the “B” and the “O” had to be placed individually as well to match the “background”. Sure, we could have easily printed 12 different compositions in a single sheet of lenticular and have the printer glue them in some mechanical way but this hand-assembled approach yielded a highly tactile feel in the spots where each letter nestled itself tightly.

