show
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: minimalist
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: sky, footwear and high heels
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: person and man
Image may contain: sky, footwear and shoe
Image may contain: sky, person and electric blue
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and screenshot
Thanks for watching~
show
155
671
8
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    UV- 朱 Hefei, China
    鹿言 Elliot Beijing, China

    show

    我们创作了一组独特的形象 并为他们搭配了不同风格的服饰 我想表达服饰在不同媒介上所带来的另类的视觉效果 这会让服饰展示更加有趣和多样化
    155
    671
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.