Multiple Owners
UV- 朱
Hefei, China
鹿言 Elliot
Beijing, China
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/15/2019
Thanks for watching~
155
671
8
Published:
November 13th 2019
Multiple Owners
UV- 朱
Hefei, China
鹿言 Elliot
Beijing, China
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/21/2019
我们创作了一组独特的形象 并为他们搭配了不同风格的服饰 我想表达服饰在不同媒介上所带来的另类的视觉效果 这会让服饰展示更加有趣和多样化
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Fashion
,
Clothing
3D
image design
model
Fashion
The conceptual design
shoes
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
