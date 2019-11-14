OFFF Kyiv 2019 Main Titles

You spend your entire life searching. Searching for yourself, for the meaning, for the resource. These events unfold in the nearest future where the human technological has dramatically evolved. They are now ready to step into the unknown and to send a group of their own kind on a one-way mission hundreds light-years away. This is a search beyond our planet, in the endless universal fractal of an absolute resource.
CREDITS
HUD design by Serge Subvie
Music by Wavewalkrs
Caligraphy by Victoria and Vitalina Lopukhiny
Big thanks to Projector School & Coworking for bringing OFFF to Kyiv
Special thanks to Vitaly Bulgarov and 3DScanStore