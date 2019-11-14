OFFF Kyiv 2019 Main Titles
Multiple Owners




You spend your entire life searching. Searching for yourself, for the meaning, for the resource. These events unfold in the nearest future where the human  technological has dramatically evolved. They are now ready to step into the unknown and to send a group of their own kind on a one-way mission hundreds light-years away. This is a search beyond our planet, in the endless universal fractal of an absolute resource.



Image may contain: person and man
Image may contain: eyes and close-up
Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, indoor and art
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: light
Image may contain: aircraft, airplane and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: aircraft, airplane and indoor
Image may contain: light and indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: screenshot and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: indoor, baby and human face
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, indoor and transport
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: person, indoor and face
Image may contain: indoor


Prints




CREDITS

Film by Pylik & Lekh

HUD design by Serge Subvie
Music by Wavewalkrs

Big thanks to Projector School & Coworking for bringing OFFF to Kyiv
Special thanks to Vitaly Bulgarov and 3DScanStore




OFFF Kyiv 2019 Main Titles
173
829
15
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Eugene Pylinsky Kyiv, Ukraine
    Eugene Lekh Kyiv, Ukraine
    Victoria and Vitalina Lopukhiny Kiev, Ukraine
    Serge Subvie Kiev, Ukraine

    OFFF Kyiv 2019 Main Titles

    You spend your entire life searching. Searching for yourself, for the meaning, for the resource. These events unfold in the nearest future where Read More
    173
    829
    15
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.