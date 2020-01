ObjetRama - Brand design

ObjetRama’s new brand identity,

Gift ideas creator



More elegant and timeless, the new logo conveys the dynamic of innovation in which ObjetRama is involved. This evolution reinforces its image with a new visual identity and thus consolidates its position as a major player in the customized merch communication market.

Modernized, simpler, this new graphic design evolves the fundamentals of its brand while remaining faithful to ObjetRama's values: modernity, dynamism, innovation and reliability. The logo now better communicates ObjetRama's promise: to allow customers to easily customize their gift idea. It now works in one single color and in lowercases so as not to confuse the reading of the brand name. The wordmark is revamped and simplified; it gives a round and warm look to the brand. This new visual identity is set out in a graphic charter that applies to all ObjetRama's communication tools.



Graphéine worked with ObjetRama , the French leader in distance selling of customized objects, in the evolution of its brand identity. This involves a redesign of the logotype that retains the brand's DNA, rather than creating a visual identity that breaks with the previous one. This required the preservation of an identifiable element that makes the connection with the old visual identity so that this redesign is an evolution of the existing one.