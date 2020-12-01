ObjetRama - Brand design

Rebranding, revolution or evolution?

While the first "oh my goodies" rebranding concept had been enthusiastically received by the marketing team, we had, on the other hand, aroused the scepticism of the company's founder, who, while acknowledging the boldness of the proposal, could not find the spirit of his company in this new vision.

When you start a rebranding project, you have to be humble enough to allow yourself to be surprised to discover pre-existing qualities in the brand identity that you are going to develop. This step is essential, just as it will be necessary to list the areas for improvement. Any visual identity in need of rebranding contains positive points that will have to be preserved. Very often we let ourselves be guided by a blind and pretentious desire that we are here to make a clean sweep of the past under the pretext that the choices that were made previously have not been scrutinized by our "creativity".

It is far more important to know the motivations that led to this identity. This will require a curious and sincere dialogue with the client. Then comes the time to question the relevance of the motivations at the time and the resulting graphic biases in relation to the new communication objectives.