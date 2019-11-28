Dimension 70
Dimension 70 is a new sound recording studio based in NY’s Lower East Side. Their size and approach makes them a perfect midpoint between the bigger, unaffordable studios and the smaller, amateurish ones. The studio, based in a former synagogue, has a unique octogonal window, which D70’s team filled with a cosmic-themed stained glass mural. They commissioned us to design their visual identity having this window as the main element.

We synthesised the mural’s elements to balance a good work at small sizes and an eye-catching feel at big sizes. We also designed, in collaboration with Fatype, a custom version of their Beausite Classic.




