Instagram - Create Don't Hate Official Posters

I was invited by the Instagram Design Team to collaborate with illustrations and posters for the “Create Don't Hate” Anti-Bullying International Campaign. I also made the official Stories Sticker of the Instagram app in the battle against online and offline bullying. The reach of this campaign was 1 billion people.
Create Don’t Hate lllustrations for Instagram New York.
Client: Instagram
Art direction: Leo Natsume
2D & 3D Illustration: Leo Natsume
"Create Don't Hate" is a message of empowerment from the community, and reminder that Instagram wants to be a safe and supportive place for everyone. The posters are being distributed in all US schools, and they are also in every instagram office around the world. I created some 2D concepts to validate the ideas and the Design Thinking process. Then I did the modeling and work in 3d.
01
Show to someone they aren't alone.
02
Spreading Love into Real World.
03
Kindness is free and something we all can give.
Instagram are launching the global sticker to help people reject bullying on their accounts, and embrace positivity.
I have done many studies with various conceptual approaches. After choosing the best ones, I made perfecting until I reached the definitive form: with open mouth speaking, with hearts around.
The sticker was inspired by a teen-led bullying prevention design workshop, held in partnership with PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
